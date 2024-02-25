Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,781 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 15.66% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $26,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFMF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFMF opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

