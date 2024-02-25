Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.66% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $26,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS VFMF opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

