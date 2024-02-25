Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $875,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $248.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

