EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,603 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of EQT worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQT opened at $37.01 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.