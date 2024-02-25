Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Equifax worth $229,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

EFX opened at $265.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $267.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

