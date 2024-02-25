Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after buying an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,845 shares of company stock worth $5,839,533. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.68 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

