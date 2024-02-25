Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.00). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,509,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.