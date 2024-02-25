Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Century Aluminum’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.14. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $925.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

