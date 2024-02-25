Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 193.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

