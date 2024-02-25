EVE (NYSE:EVEX) versus Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Critical Survey

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Saab AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -44.12% -37.96% Saab AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVE and Saab AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$174.03 million ($0.38) -15.13 Saab AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $7.94 9.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saab AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.7% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Saab AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVE and Saab AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Saab AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

EVE presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given EVE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Saab AB (publ).

Summary

Saab AB (publ) beats EVE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. Eve Holding, Inc. is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

