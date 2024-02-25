Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EB opened at $8.40 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $845.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $10,452,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $5,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4,212.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 640,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 80.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 527,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

