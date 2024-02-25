Exact Sciences Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

