Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelixis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL opened at $21.53 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

View Our Latest Report on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.