Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Trading 4.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 586,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,219,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Specifically, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.