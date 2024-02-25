Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 38.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 83.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.