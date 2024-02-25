Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $251,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

