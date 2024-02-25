Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $2.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Expensify has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $68,044.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $144,970.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $68,044.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,294 shares of company stock worth $995,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expensify by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

