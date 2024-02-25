Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.