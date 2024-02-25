Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,294,000 after buying an additional 1,004,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.