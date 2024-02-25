EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Position Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

