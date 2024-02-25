Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Lowered to C$1.15

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 147.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Trading Down 3.1 %

About Faraday Copper

Shares of Faraday Copper stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$81.83 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.60. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.