Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Lowered to C$1.15

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 147.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
