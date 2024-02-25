Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 150,262 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of Webster Financial worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBS opened at $47.20 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.