Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.82% of Rapid7 worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

