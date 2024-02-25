Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,413,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 6.95% of Seres Therapeutics worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

