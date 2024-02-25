Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vaxcyte worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,976,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $828,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCVX. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

