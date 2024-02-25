Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.91% of European Wax Center worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,518,000 after acquiring an additional 572,285 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 410,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after buying an additional 398,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 639,928 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWCZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

European Wax Center Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.34. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.76.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

