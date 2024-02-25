Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,308 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of AppLovin worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,287,840 shares of company stock valued at $49,206,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.