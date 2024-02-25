Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $73,260,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $548.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $550.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

