Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

