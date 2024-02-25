Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,294 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.