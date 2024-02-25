Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $66.17 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

