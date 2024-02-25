Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.40 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

