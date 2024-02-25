Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Duolingo worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $245.87.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.