Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.89 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ceridian HCM worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of CDAY opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

