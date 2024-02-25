Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.89 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ceridian HCM worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
Shares of CDAY opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ceridian HCM Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
