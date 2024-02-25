Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,930,000 after buying an additional 172,655 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

