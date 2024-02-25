Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.81 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after acquiring an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $58.84 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

