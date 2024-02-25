Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.82 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,310 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.58% of MP Materials worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MP Materials Company Profile



MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

