Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.82 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Paylocity worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

