Federated Hermes Inc. Has $21.75 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ICE opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

