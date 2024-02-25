Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.83 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $107.71. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

