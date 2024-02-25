Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Elanco Animal Health worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $34,456,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

