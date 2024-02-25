Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.33 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $280.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.