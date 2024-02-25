Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.51 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.54% of Power Integrations worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

