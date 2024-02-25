Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.59 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94,761 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Natera worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 99,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.