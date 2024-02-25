Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

