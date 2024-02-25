Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pentair worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $76.76 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

