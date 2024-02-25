Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.87% of John Wiley & Sons worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

