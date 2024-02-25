Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 586,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 609,982 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 595,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.