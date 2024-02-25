Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,112 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of A. O. Smith worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,558 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 871.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $81.40 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

