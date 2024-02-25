Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,919 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.